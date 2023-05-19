Kirk Herbstreit aggressively rips Ohio State fans for suggesting Ryan Day be removed from head coach position

Ohio State has dropped two consecutive games to their arch rival — the Michigan Wolverines. Ryan Day has been at the helm for those games, which has prompted some Buckeyes fans to call for the head coach’s firing.

College football broadcaster and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit did not take kindly to the idea of Day being removed from his post.

In a recent interview with the Toledo Blade, the ESPN analyst and proud Ohio State alumnus called out fans who believe that firing head coach Day is a good idea.

“The 15 percenters, they get mad at anything,” said Herbstreit. “That percent is going to be mad at something always. [Day] could win the Michigan game, go to the playoff and lose, and they’ll be mad about that. That group is just a bunch of jackasses who kind of embarrass all of us as Ohio State fans. So, I don’t really care, honestly, what that group thinks.”

Day has compiled a 45-6 record since he took the head coaching job in Columbus. The Buckeyes have qualified for the College Football Playoffs three times under Day.

But,Day’s resume took a significant hit after OSU suffered those back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Wolverines. A heartbreaking one-point loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinals last season only added to Buckeyes fans’ displeasure.

Herbstreit along with former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel were in town for celebrity dinner. Tressel also backed up Day, saying that “Ryan has done a great job.”

Herbstreit added that it was “comical” that Day’s job status was even being discussed.

“The people who matter, the logical people who actually have a brain and understand the sport, they love what Ryan Day has done. The fact that this is even a topic is almost comical,” he said.

Herbstreit has somewhat of a reputation when it comes to his dealings with the Ohio State fan base. In 2019, he went on a tirade on Twitter after the Buckeyes suffered a devastating loss to the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl.