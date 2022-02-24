Klitschko brothers, hall of fame boxers, vow to defend Ukraine, say Putin wants to ‘restore fallen empire’
February 24, 2022/
Wladimir Klitschko, the former Ukrainian boxer who dominated the heavyweight division alongside with his brother, current Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in the 2000s called for western democracies to unite in an effort to defend the country from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he accused of wanting to “restore a fallen empire whose demise he has never accepted.”
