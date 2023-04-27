Knicks’ Julius Randle sprains left ankle in first half against Cavaliers

The New York Knicks had an impressive regular season and earned the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. New York was also enjoying a 3-1 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But during Game 5 on Wednesday night, All-Star forward Julius Randle landed awkwardly after defending a shot from Caris LeVert in the closing moments of the first half. He then lay on the court in pain, and the training staff quickly ran toward him.

Randle is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle. He previously injured the same ankle in late March in a game against the Miami Heat.

Randle ended up sitting for the final five games of the regular season. Randle’s status was doubtful to return.

Obi Toppin replaced Randle at the beginning of the third quarter.

Randle’s injury in Game 5 appeared to happen at 1:17 in the second quarter.

Randle was in the midst of his best performance in this playoff series. He had 13 points, six assists and four rebounds at the time of his injury.

The Knicks were leading the Cavs 61-51 at the half.

If the Knicks win, they would advance to the next round of the playoffs. If the Cavs are able to rally in the second half, they would force a Game 6 and the series would shift to New York on Friday.