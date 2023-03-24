Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson appears to like tweet suggesting he will be traded

The New York Knicks are poised to make a postseason run, but center Mitchell Robinson might be looking for a change or scenery.

Robison is in his fifth season in the NBA, all of which have been in New York. The center signed a four-year, $60 million deal last July, and the Knicks currently sit in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Despite the team’s success this season, Robinson’s production has recently declined. He has struggled on the offensive end of the court for most of March.

Screenshots revealed that Robinson liked a tweet suggesting he be shipped off to the Dallas Mavericks or the San Antonio Spurs via a trade. The suggestions also mentioned that players who refuse to give Robinson the ball more should sit on the bench.

“I guarantee if you went to Dallas or San Antonio those coaches would make sure you as the 7 foot center would get the ball and if the players didn’t give you the ball they be sitting on the bench,” a Twitter user wrote.

The proposed trade was a reply to Robinson’s tweet from Monday. “Continue to fight fellas we live we learn on to the next,” Robinson wrote with a praying hands emoji following the Knicks’ 140-134 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It appears that post is no longer under Robinson’s list of liked tweets, as of Friday afternoon.

Last week, a video of a frustrated Robinson began to circulate around social media. He was coming off a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in which he only managed to score two points, despite the Knicks pulling off a comfortable 123-107 win.

In a Snapchat video, Robinson said he was “tired” of seemingly only being on the basketball court “for cardio.”

“I want to play basketball to really just wasting my time and energy,” Robinson said.

Robinson, who averaged a career high of 9.7 points per game during the 2019-2020 season, is a solid defender and provides an above-average level of rim protection.

As it stands, the Spurs do have enough salary cap space to take on Robinson’s contract. San Antonio is in the midst of a rebuild, and with Robinson being just 24 years old, he could be a key part of the team’s future.

But for now, Robinson remains in New York and is set to help the Knicks in the playoffs.