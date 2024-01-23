Kremlin aide mocks CIA video to recruit Russian spies; should have posted on ‘the banned X’

The Kremlin’s press secretary on Tuesday mocked a CIA video released in an attempt to recruit Russian spies to work for the United States.

Dmitry Peskov said the video should have been posted to Russian site VKontakte if the American intelligence agency wanted it to be viewed by Russians.

“Somebody should tell the CIA that VKontakte is much more popular here than the banned X (formally Twitter) and that VKontakte has a much larger audience,” Peskov said, state media TASS reported.

The CIA video targets Russian intelligence employees turned off by the country’s endemic corruption and the dire conditions faced by its military service members.

In the clip, a voice is heard saying Russia’s “top leadership has sold the country out for palaces and yachts at a time when our soldiers are chewing rotten potatoes and firing from prehistoric weapons.”

The three-minute, Russian-language video was posted on X. “Why did I contact the CIA: For the sake of the Motherland,” features a fictional male character working for Russia’s military intelligence agency, according to Reuters.

“Those around you may not want to hear the truth. But we do. You are not powerless,” the news agency quoted the video as saying.

The clip shows a Russian limousine and people giving toasts before ending with the man pulling out a cellphone and looking at a web page that has the words “Contact CIA.”

Peskov said the CIA posts such recruitment videos every year, TASS reported.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman contributed to this report.