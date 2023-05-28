Kyle Kirkwood flips in scary Indy 500 crash, tire flies over catch fence

The Indianapolis 500 was briefly paused on Sunday following a scary crash involving Kyle Kirkwood and Felix Rosenqvist with about 17 laps to go in the race.

Rosenqvist was cruising along the wall when he brushed up against it and lost control. He spun out, bringing out a caution flag immediately. As he was spinning, Kirkwood was trying to zoom past him but didn’t get by cleanly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kirkwood’s rear left tire clipped the front of Rosenqvist’s vehicle and he lost control. The tire flew off Kirkwood’s car and over the fence along the track. Kirkwood hit the wall, went airborne and flipped over. The damaged vehicle skidded down the track and the red flag came out.

The tire flew into the parking lot and, luckily, didn’t hit anybody. One vehicle appeared to be damaged.

ALEX PALOU AIMS TO SHINE LIGHT ON VETERAN SUICIDE WITH AMERICAN LEGION ‘BE THE ONE’ CAR AT INDY 500

Kirkwood was able to leave his crashed vehicle under his own power as he left the track to get checked out at the infield care facility.

He said after, “Thank God these cars are so safe.”

The rest of the race field went around the track three times before they awaited the restart with 14 laps to go.

Kirkwood and Rosenqvist were having good days at the track before the crash. Rosenqvist finished in fourth place at last year’s event. Kirkwood finished in 17th.