Kyler Murray allegedly smacked by fan during Cardinals’ celebration, police investigating

Police are investigating allegations that a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during a celebration of the team’s 29-23 overtime victory on Sunday.

The Cardinals sideline stormed the field after Byron Murphy Jr.’s scoop-and-score on a Las Vegas Raiders fumble in overtime, and Murray ran up to fans in the front row behind the end zone where it appeared a fan smacked him in the face.

Murray turned around and seemed to try to identify the fan that struck him, but he went back on the field to continue his celebration.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The complaint of battery was confirmed to the Associated Press by Las Vegas police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield at around 6:30 p.m.

Murray was not the reporting person, per Hadfield, but the allegation was made that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”

CARDINALS’ KYLER MURRAY PULLS OFF INCREDIBLE SCRAMBLE FOR 2-POINT CONVERSION

After being dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, Murray bounced back with a solid performance in Las Vegas, totaling 277 yards with one touchdown and one interception on 31-for-49 attempts, while running for a score with 28 rushing yards.

It took Murray the final 8:13 of the game to score two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to even force overtime, as the Raiders’ defense began to play lackadaisical despite a great performance up until that point. The Cardinals scored those 16 points while holding the Raiders to zero in the fourth quarter to end regulation tied at 23 apiece.

PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMER RIPS KYLER MURRAY’S ‘INDEPENDENT STUDY’ CLAUSE IN CONTRACT: ‘VERY EMBARRASSING’

Murray’s favorite target on the day was tight end Zach Ertz, who had eight receptions for 75 yards. Greg Dortch had four catches for 55 yards and the only passing touchdown of Murray’s day.

Running back Darrel Williams had a rushing touchdown and 59 yards on eight carries for Arizona in the win.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was lighting it up prior to the Cardinals’ run. He had 252 yards on the day with two touchdowns, one to Davante Adams to start the game, and tight end Darren Waller caught one in the second quarter.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who had seven catches for 59 yards, was the one who fumbled in overtime that led to the Murphy touchdown.