Kylie Kelce, wife of Eagles’ Jason Kelce, jokes he will be ‘absolutely no use to me’ Super Bowl Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce will have a lot going on Sunday.

In addition to Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs and his brother, Travis, the star center could be welcoming another child into the world.

His wife, Kylie, could go into labor as Kelce is playing in the game. And she understands her husband may not be available.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kylie Kelce, who already has two children with her husband, is expecting and could go into labor at any moment. She has her OB-GYNs with her at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and they developed a plan in case she goes into labor during the game.

She told People magazine in a story published Saturday the plan was created once she was told her due date.

“They were undefeated at the time, and we just had a moment of, ‘Hypothetically speaking, the due date lines up very well with a Super Bowl date. If we happen to need to discuss that, would someone be open to coming with me?'” she told the magazine. “And, of course, they were very understanding of the situation and said, ‘Of course, hypothetically speaking’ that someone would be able to accompany us.

SUPER BOWL 2023: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

“I know they can’t like practice medicine in the hospital that’s out in Arizona, but they’ll be my support person because Jason is of absolutely no use to me in Arizona at any time, even before game time.”

Jason Kelce talked about the potential of his wife going into labor during the game earlier this month on his “New Heights” podcast.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” he said.

“That could be a super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Super Bowl LVII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday and can be seen on FOX.