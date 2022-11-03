Kyrie Irving, Nets announce donation after star guard’s tweet of antisemitic film, move panned on social media

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced a donation to fight all forms of hate Wednesday, days after the star point guard tweeted a link to a film that spread antisemitic disinformation.

The Nets announced Irving and the organization will each donate $500,000 toward “causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities,” according to a joint statement by the guard, the team and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a nonprofit organization founded to fight antisemitism and “all types of hate that undermine justice and fair treatment for every individual.”

Irving also released a statement through the Nets.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community, and I take responsibility.

“I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life, and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So, from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.

“The events of the past week have sparked many emotions within the Nets organization, our Brooklyn community and the nation. The public discourse that followed has brought greater awareness to the challenges we face as a society when it comes to combating hate and hate speech. We are ready to take on this challenge, and we recognize that this is a unique moment to make a lasting impact.”

The Nets and Irving will also work with the ADL to “develop educational programming that is inclusive and will comprehensively combat all forms of antisemitism and bigotry.”

The move didn’t exactly bring much praise.

Irving tweeted a link to the movie, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is said to be about “the true identity of the Children of Israel,” according to the Amazon synopsis of the film.

While being questioned about the tweet, Irving snapped at a reporter, claiming he was not promoting the film.

“We’re in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody, and I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion,” Irving said. “I embrace all walks of life.

“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

He also has received backlash from NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, while the NBA and Nets owner Joe Tsai both issued statements condemning antisemitism and Irving’s actions.

On Monday, Jewish fans wearing “fight antisemitism” T-shirts sat courtside at the Barclays Center when the Nets took on the Indiana Pacers.

