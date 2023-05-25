Kyrie Irving says he’s in ‘no rush to make a decision’ during rant about pending NBA free agency

Eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving decided to address the conversations surrounding his pending free agency.

Irving, who finished the 2022-23 regular season with the Dallas Mavericks, went on Instagram Live to make it clear that he would take some time before he made a decision about the next step of his NBA career.

“I’m a free agent this summer, but I am in no rush to make a decision,” said Irving.

Irving added that any conversation that connects him to an NBA team should not be taken seriously.

“The speculation around my name from all these individuals who be on TV and have these personalities, all these people that have platforms. … When they speak on my name and they’re talking about potential teams that I’m going to, can you all please, respectfully, stop paying attention to that.”

The 31-year-old later reiterated that he won’t make a decision out of haste.

“I am in no rush to make a decision. I know what’s ahead of me for the rest of my career.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have primarily been the team that has been linked to Irving since the regular season came to a close.

The Lakers reportedly attempted to acquire Irving via a trade during the season before the Nets ultimately sent him to Dallas.

The star point guard has attended multiple Lakers playoff games and was teammates with LeBron James during the Cavaliers’ 2015-2016 NBA championship season.

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office will prioritize resigning Austin Reaves, who had a breakout 2022-23 season.

Reaves and Rui Hachimura are restricted free agents, but the Lakers’ most prominent unrestricted free agent is point guard D’Angelo Russell. Veteran guard Dennis Schroder is also set to enter the free agency market.