LA carjacking victim dead after being dragged a mile and a half in car driven by murder suspect

A victim in a Los Angeles carjacking was killed Thursday after being dragged behind a vehicle for a mile and a half as police chased down a murder suspect.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

But, according to Fox LA, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotic Division were surveilling the murder suspect for a previous incident in South Los Angeles in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood around 5 p.m. Thursday when the horrific events unfolded.

The suspect first got into the passenger side of a vehicle that the police pursued and attempted to pull over, according to LAPD.

The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over, which prompted a police chase before the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Florence Avenue and Haas Avenue.

The suspect then hopped out of the car and reportedly ran to a red SUV at the intersection before stealing it.

As the suspect attempted to drive off in the stolen vehicle, he began to drag the owner of the vehicle behind him.

The victim was dragged for a mile and half, according to reports, and was reported to be dead at the scene.

The murder suspect then got into a second car accident and rolled the SUV, officials said.

He barricaded himself inside the vehicle for two hours while SWAT and K-9 units negotiated with him, LAPD said in a tweet.

The suspect was taken into custody “without incident.”

The driver of the first vehicle was also arrested by authorities.