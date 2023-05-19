LA Pride backs out of Dodgers’ Pride Night after team pulls trans drag group from event

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced they will no longer honor an organization that was supposed to participate in its upcoming Pride Night, prompting another group to backed out in response.

LA Pride announced on Thursday night that it will no longer be participating in the event after the team severed ties with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI).

“As a longstanding partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, we are very disappointed in their decision to rescind their invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to be honored at the 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night. As a result and in solidarity with our community, LA Pride will not be participating in this year’s Dodgers Pride Night event,” the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

“Pride is a fight for equality and inclusion for the entire LGBTQ+ community and we’re not going to stop now. Let’s make this year’s Pride celebration louder than ever.”

The Dodgers were going to include the SPI in their June 16 Pride Night celebration. However, after Sen. Marco Rubio wrote a letter to MLB regarding the group’s anti-Christian sentiments, the team backtracked.

“It would be an outrage and a tragedy if the MLB, in pursuit of modern, secular, and indeed anti-religious ‘values,’ rebuked that faith and the millions of believing fans who cherish the sport,” Rubio had said Tuesday.

The Dodgers then said they were made aware that their inclusion with the SPI became “the source of some controversy.”

“This event has become a meaningful tradition, highlighting not only the diversity and resilience within our fan base, but also the impactful work of extraordinary community groups…” the Dodgers said in a statement.

“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees.”

“For once, common sense prevailed in California,” Rubio tweeted Wednesday.

This will be the Dodgers’ 10th Pride Night.