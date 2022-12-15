Lake Mead rangers aim to identify man who was ‘violently assaulted’ while camping with family

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) is seeking to identify a male victim from an August assault case.

In a release, the branch said that U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Reaction Area and ISB Special Agents were asking for help from the public, and noted that the information could assist with other ongoing investigations.

The man was “violently assaulted by group of individuals while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mohave’s Nelson’s Landing area.” That’s located approximately 30 miles south of Boulder City, Nevada.

According to the ISB, the assault occurred on the evening of Aug. 28.

Nelson’s Landing is not listed as one of the campground locations at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on the National Park Service’s website.

The victim is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old and weighing 200 to 250 pounds.

His injuries would have required medical intervention.

“You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us who you know,” the ISB said.

It was not immediately clear why the branch was hoping to identify the victim months after the assault.

The National Park Service did not provide Fox News Digital with comment regarding the search for the victim at the time of publication.