Lakers owner Jeanie Buss engaged to comedian six years after Phil Jackson breakup: report

The speculation about Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and comedian Jay Mohr being engaged has been confirmed by the former.

This news from TMZ Sports comes six years after Buss and former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson ended their partnership.

Buss and Mohr has been a couple for quite some time, with TMZ saying they “bonded over sports and comedy.”

Buss was also seen wearing a ring that sparked the rumors that the two were engaged.

The couple “quietly” began dating in 2017 and were seen in Los Angeles at Lakers games together.

Buss and Jackson were together much longer – 16 years to be exact – and were engaged prior to their breakup. At the time, issues over the long-distance relationship because Jackson was a front-office executive for the New York Knicks didn’t work for both parties. Jackson took the job with the Knicks in 2014.

“‘The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers,” she tweeted at the time when the breakup with Jackson went public. “I love Phil & will always. It’s not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention.”

Thus, the relationship with Mohr one year later and now another engagement.

Buss inherited the Lakers from her father, Dr. Jerry Buss, who acquired the team in 1979. The rest is history, as Buss’s efforts landed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Magic Johnson and more to help build Los Angeles’ first dynasty that went on to win five NBA titles in the 1980s.

Dr. Buss was also present when Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal ushered in another dynasty with five more rings added to the Lakers’ record books.

Dr. Buss died in 2013, leading the way for Jeanie Buss to take over. In 2020, the Lakers won their 17th franchise title, which tied the Boston Celtics for most all-time.

Mohr is best known for his time on “Last Comic Standing” as well as his role in the hit film “Jerry Maguire” with Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr. Mohr was also married to actress Nikki Cox for 10 years prior to filing for divorce in 2016.