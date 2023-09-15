Lamar Jackson says Ravens have ‘no excuses’ despite losing four players to injury ahead of game vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens ended a lengthy contract saga with star quarterback Lamar Jackson in the offseason, and the team managed to sign veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The team has made the playoffs three of the past four years and entered this season with high expectations. But Baltimore’s road to the postseason became decidedly more difficult after Week 1.

The Ravens’ 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans came at a cost as multiple players were injured.

The team is preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, and it will have to do so without a few key players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) will miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

RAVENS’ J.K. DOBBINS WILL MISS REST OF SEASON AFTER TEARING ACHILLES AGAINST TEXANS

Humphrey was sidelined for the Ravens’ season opener.

Mark Andrews also sat out of last weekend’s game as he dealt with a quad injury. The All-Pro tight end was listed as a full participant in practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s AFC North matchup.

Although injuries have impacted the Ravens’ roster after just one game, Jackson isn’t using the setback as an excuse heading into Week 2.

“It’s no excuses,” Jackson said. “We all have guys in the NFL that are getting paid to bust their behinds, so it is what it is. It’s tough just because they’re key players. But we have guys that are going to step up and lead us out there on that field and do what they’re supposed to do.”

Cincinnati is also dealing with its share of injuries. Running back Chris Evans (hamstring), defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) and linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) are all listed as questionable.

It remains unclear whether the Ravens will consider adding a veteran running back to replace J.K. Dobbins, who will miss the remainder of the season due to an Achilles tear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.