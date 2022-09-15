Larry Fedora will not return to USFL’s New Orleans Breakers next season

One of the United States Football League’s head coaches from this past season will not be turning for 2023.

New Orleans Breakers coach Larry Fedora will not be returning to the team for next season, the USFL announced Tuesday. It is unclear what the next step is for Fedora.

Fedora led the Breakers to a 6-4 record and made the playoffs in the league’s first season. New Orleans finished second in the South Division and was ousted in the first round of the playoffs after losing to the Birmingham Stallions.

The team produced six players who were voted to the All-USFL team at the end of the season, including quarterback Kyle Sloter, tight end Sal Cannella, center Jared Thomas, defensive linemen Reggie Howard and Davin Bellamy, and linebacker Jerod Fernandez.

Cannella and cornerback Ike Brown were among the Breakers players who made the 53-man roster for NFL teams. Cannella signed with the Green Bay Packers and Brown with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fedora, 60, was last an assistant for Baylor University in 2020. He was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2008 to 2011 and at North Carolina from 2012 to 2018. He was 79-62 as a head coach.

The announcement of Fedora as the Breakers’ head coach earlier this year was coupled with Jeff Fisher joining the Michigan Panthers.