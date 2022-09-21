Las Vegas Dem accused of murdering journalist faces removal from job

A Las Vegas Democratic official charged with the stabbing death of a local journalist who was investigating him is facing removal from his elected position.

Local prosecutors filed a lawsuit Tuesday in civil court to have Robert Telles booted from his role as Clark County public administrator, which handles the assets of people who die without wills.

Since Telles’ arrest Sept. 7 for the alleged murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, he has been held without bail.

LAS VEGAS DEM ACCUSED OF KILLING JOURNALIST SAID IN 2020 ARREST WIFE ACTED LIKE HE WAS GOING TO ‘KILL’ HER

“Defendant Telles has neglected to perform the official duties of the Clark County Public Administrator,” according to the motion requesting that he be “deprived of and removed from his office.”

LAS VEGAS DEM CHARGED IN REPORTER’S MURDER APPEARS IN COURT

Telles, 45, was elected Jan. 1, 2019, then lost the Democratic Party primary in June – after German wrote stories accusing Telles of having an affair with a married underling and running a toxic work environment.

German, 69, was working on follow-up reports when he was killed.

Telles shut off his cellphone Sept. 2 and then attacked German in his home before allegedly fleeing wearing an orange shirt and a wide-brim straw hat, according to police.

At a prior court appearance, a judge described the killing as “chilling” and said German was “fighting for his life” in his final moments.

If a judge does not strip Telles of his position, he is entitled to continue raking in his $120,000 a year salary, with another $50,000 in benefits, until his term is up Dec. 31, 2022.

LAS VEGAS POLICE SAY ROBERT TELLES, SUSPECT IN JOURNALIST’S SLAYING, ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTED TO ‘DESTROY EVIDENCE’

The politician-turned-criminal defendant was assigned a court-appointed attorney Tuesday at his arraignment on one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years of age or older. He did not enter a plea.

Clark County District Attorney Robert Wolfson said he would determine in the coming weeks whether Telles will face the death penalty.

Police allegedly found bloodstained shoes and a straw hat that had been cut into pieces at Telles’ home. He is due back in court Oct. 26.

