Las Vegas Democrat charged with killing reporter files complaint against police

A former Las Vegas Democrat government official who is charged with killing a journalist last year has filed a complaint against police, alleging misconduct, according to local reports.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was charged with murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in August 2022.

Telles has since filed a complaint against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), alleging officers violated policies during a Jan. 27, 2023, incident, according to the Review-Journal.

The 46-year-old city official is charged with open murder in German’s killing and has been detained in the Clark County Detention Center since September.

LVMPD did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

Telles is representing himself in the murder case and has argued that the incident, including the alleged murder, was a setup, the Review-Journal reports.

Telles was a person of interest during LVMPD’s preliminary investigation because he was apparently disgruntled about an article that German had recently written about allegations of a hostile work environment in Telles’ office. The public administrator had lost his bid for reelection in June after German published his findings, the outlet reported.

The journalist had also recently submitted a public records request for text messages between Telles and three other county officials, according to the Review-Journal.

Police revealed after his September 2022 arrest, however, that they recovered a cut-up straw hat and cut-up gray sneakers with blood stains from Telles’ home during their investigation into German’s murder.

The items were cut up “in a manner that was likely an attempt to destroy evidence,” LVMPD homicide Detective Dori Koren said during a press conference at the time.

Police also said they found Telles’ DNA at the crime scene.

“This has been an unusual investigation from the beginning,” then-LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said during the press conference. “… Every murder [is] tragic, but the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome.”