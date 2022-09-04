Las Vegas investigative journalist stabbed to death outside his home

Longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German was found dead outside his home with multiple stab wounds, the paper revealed Sunday.

German, 69, was found dead Saturday morning, and police are still investigating his death. He had worked as a newsman in Las Vegas for more than 30 years, joining the Review-Journal in 2010 after two decades at the Las Vegas Sun.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a statement. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

Police say they believe German got into an altercation with another person outside his home on Friday night. Authorities say they have “some” leads.”

“LVMPD enacted its major case protocol Saturday in the homicide investigation,” The Las Vegas Police Department told the Review-Journal. “This brings together a variety of resources to maximize the investigative effort and apply a sense of urgency to the apprehension of the suspect.”

“We are pursuing a suspect, but the suspect is outstanding,” a spokesperson added.

German’s reporting covered a wide range of issues, from city inspection standards to the 2017 mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay hotel. His final story related to a case before the Nevada Supreme Court in which travel companies were fighting a lawsuit regarding hotel room taxes.

Police say they believe the killing was an isolated incident.