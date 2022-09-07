Las Vegas police release images of suspect and vehicle in investigative journalist Jeff German’s murder

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) on Tuesday evening released a photo of a potential suspect in the Aug. 3 stabbing death of investigative journalist Jeff German.

LVMPD responded to reports of an unresponsive man outside the 7200 block of Bronze Circle around 10:33 a.m. that Saturday. Now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person they believe may have been involved in German’s death.

Photos of the suspect show a man wearing a bright orange jacket, a large beige — possibly straw — hat, dark pants, gloves, and a dark bag. The suspect vehicle is a red or maroon GMC Yukon.

“We take this case very seriously and our investigators have been working non-stop to identify and apprehend the suspect,” LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said in a Tuesday statement. “We enacted our Major Case Protocol immediately following our initial response and are using all LVMPD resources to maximize the progress of this investigation.”

On Tuesday evening, the Las Vegas Review-Journal — where German had worked as a reporter since 2010 — observed Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles standing next to a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle’s description.

German, 69, had recently written about allegations of a hostile work environment in Telles’ office. Telles, a Democrat, lost his bid for reelection in June after German published his findings, the outlet reported.

The journalist had also recently submitted a public records request for Texas messages between Telles and three other county officials, according to the Review Journal.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas authorities towed the vehicle from Telles’ home as they executed a search warrant at his address in connection with German’s death, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Police say the suspect in their photos released on Tuesday, however, may have been “casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred.”

LVMPD did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital about whether Telles has any ties to the GMC suspect vehicle.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a statement after the journalist’s death. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-7777, or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.