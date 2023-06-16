Las Vegas police, SWAT respond after man kidnaps female victim at gunpoint, barricades inside home

Authorities in Las Vegas have responded to an armed kidnapping late Thursday evening after a male suspect took a woman from a shopping center at gunpoint, according to multiple reports.

Las Vegas police officers wearing bulletproof vests and carrying loaded rifles were seen heading toward a residence in the Rhodes Ranch community, near Fort Apache and Sunset, where police said the suspect and the victim remain inside the home, according to FOX 5 Las Vegas.

The suspect, who is believed to be armed, has refused to come out.

Rhodes Ranch is located in Spring Valley, Nevada, approximately six miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

SWAT is also on the scene, near the Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center, per the report.

The kidnapping first took place at a shopping center in Henderson, about 10 miles away, 8 News Now reported.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and went to the suspect’s home, where the suspect remains barricaded inside.