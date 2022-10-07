Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source

The suspect accused of killing two people and injuring six others during a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip is in the United States illegally, sources told Fox News.

Yoni Barrios, 32, is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally with a criminal record in California, a source with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Barrios stabbed eight people — a mix of tourists and residents — just after 11:40 a.m. local time on the sidewalk near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, police said. Two people — Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30 — died, officials said.

Barrios was detained by Sands security guards and Metropolitan Police officers while running on a Strip sidewalk, police said. There were no other suspects involved.

He will be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder when he appears in court next week, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Friday.

