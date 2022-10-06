Las Vegas Strip stabbing leaves one dead, five others injured, suspect in police custody

One person was fatally stabbed, and five others were injured Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

The rampage began just before 11:45 a.m. when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of multiple victims on South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.

“At this time, at least six victims have been located. One victim has been declared deceased,” the department tweeted.

The other victims were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions. A suspect was taken into police custody.

Bystanders in the area told FOX5 Vegas that some of the victims were showgirls taking pictures with tourists.

Authorities have closed roads in the area and urged people to stay away. The investigation is ongoing.