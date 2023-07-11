Las Vegas SWAT team responding to armed man who barricaded himself inside casino hotel room

A SWAT team was responding to a hotel on the Las Vegas strip Tuesday for reports of an armed man who had barricaded himself inside.

Las Vegas police said it received a report around 9:15 a.m. regarding a “domestic disturbance” at a hotel in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Upon arriving, police said a man refused to open the door and stated he was armed. SWAT and crisis negotiators were en route, they said.

Police did not say what the hotel was, but multiple local outlets, including FOX 5, reported that the armed man had barricaded himself at Caesars Palace.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.