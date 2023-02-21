Lawyers for 2 Kentucky officers charged in Breonna Taylor warrant case granted more time

Lawyers for two former Kentucky police officers charged with conspiring to falsify the Breonna Taylor search warrant were granted more time Tuesday to review the case’s massive trove of evidence.

U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson agreed to reconvene the attorneys in May with a status hearing. Former Louisville officers Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany are charged with criminal civil rights violations that carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Federal prosecutors have said Jaynes inserted false information into the warrant used to knock down Taylor’s door before she was shot to death by officers on March 13, 2020. Meany and another former officer, Kelly Goodlett, also knew the warrant had bad information, federal prosecutors have said.

Goodlett pleaded guilty and is expected to testify at Jaynes’ and Meany’s trial. Brett Hankison, the only former officer facing charges who was involved in the raid, has a federal trial date set for Oct. 30.

Prosecutors said during a telephone conference with Judge Simpson Tuesday that they have turned over a million pages of evidence and documents to defense attorneys in the case.