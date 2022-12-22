Leather-clad ‘Mistress’ asks Florida city commission to build sex ‘dungeon’ for ‘doms’ and ‘subs’

A city commission meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, got freaky Tuesday when three citizens wearing what appeared to be fetish outfits approached the podium for public comment.

The commission was considering a nearly $1 million contract for waste management services when one of the women, identified as “Ms. Krave,” asked for taxpayer dollars to be spent on something dirtier.

“Good evening council peoples, you may call me ‘Mistress,’” said the woman, dressed head-to-toe in black leather. “I am here standing neutral to the motion approving an agreement for the proprietary purchase of yard waste processing and disposal.”

“I do, however, find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain, hiding that condom I know you used to cheat on your spouse with,” she said. “I propose that you use a quarter of that (million dollars) to support doms and subs in Broward County to build a dungeon created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens.”

“Dom” and “sub” is shorthand for “dominant” and “submissive,” terms used in BDSM subculture. The woman was asking for the town to build a public sex dungeon. It is unclear from the video whether she was singling out a specific commissioner with her comment about cheating.

“In closing, do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand,” she told the panel. “I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new, esteemed dungeon. You are dismissed.”

She then exited with two companions, who were also wearing bondage gear.

“OK, thank you,” Mayor Dean Trantalis replied. “And Happy Holidays to you.”

The commission seemed bemused by the bizarre spectacle.

“Are there any districts that have a dungeon?” District 2 Commissioner Steve Glassman asked Fort Lauderdale City Manager Greg Chavarria.

“Not that I know of,” Chavarria responded.

“OK, just wanted to check,” Glassman said.

According to Local News 10, the women appeared to be pulling a PR stunt for a new nightclub opening in Miami. They reportedly were seen handing out business cards for the club, called KRAVE X Miami.

A Dec. 7 press release describes the venue as “part nightclub, art space, sexy circus, burlesque, and performance space.”

“KRAVE is a NO RULES, NO LABELS, NO BOUNDARIES fully interactive ultra lounge,” the release states.