LeBron James appears to get into heated back-and-forth with fan as Lakers dealt crucial playoff blow

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a crucial blow to their playoff hopes on Wednesday night, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 125-118.

The Lakers superstar also heard the chirping from the fans.

A social media video showed James getting into a heated back-and-forth with a fan during the game. It is unclear what the two were saying, but the fan was seen pointing to his fingers appearing to rattling off whatever point he was trying to make.

James led the Lakers with 33 points in 35 minutes on 13-of-20 shooting. The loss dropped the Lakers to 41-39 on the season with two games left. If the season ended Wednesday night, the Lakers would have to fight to secure a spot via the play-in tournament.

“Whatever we end up, that’s where we end up,” James said after the game. “For us, it’s always about health. Over the last couple years, that’s been our Achilles’ heel.”

Only four Lakers were in double figures in scoring – Austin Reaves (20 points), Anthony Davis (17 points) and D’Angelo Russell (15 points). Despite playing at least 13 minutes, nobody on the Lakers bench scored more than seven points.

Los Angeles sits in the seventh spot just a tiebreaker ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans. At this juncture, the Lakers would play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament for the seventh seed in the playoffs.

The Thunder have a better point differential by 0.5 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.