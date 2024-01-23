LeBron James complains over no foul call as he’s left with bloody scratch marks: ‘I give up man’

LeBron James appeared to be upset with officiating on Monday as he posted a photo of his bloodied arm after the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers, 134-110.

James appeared to have bloody scratch marks on his right shoulder and wrote a befuddling post on his Instagram Stories to complain about the incident.

“(Referee) look right at me and said, ‘I didn’t see a foul.’ Man what! I give up man,” James wrote.

The incident occurred in the third quarter as James was being defended by Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson. The guard appeared to take the ball away from James, and the Lakers star lost control of it as it went out of bounds.

James was seen tending to his shoulder and showed one of the officials what Henderson did to him on the play. He wondered where the foul was. The broadcast showed James with three scratch marks on his body after the play.

He finished the game with 28 points.

The Lakers are set to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. James was already ruled out of the game due to an ankle injury.

The 19-time All-Star is averaging 24.8 points, 7.4 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game this season for the Lakers. Los Angeles is 22-22 so far this season.

