LeBron James drops to 0-4 for first time since rookie season, Lakers one of three winless teams

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

The loss marked the first time James has lost the first four games to start the regular season since his rookie season when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2003-04, James was just 19 years old, and the Cavaliers started the year off 0-5. They also lost their fourth game to the Nuggets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James scored 19 points, recorded nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds, managing to keep his double-digit streak to 1,100 games. He told reporters after the game he wanted to be more aggressive in the future. He had eight turnovers.

“I wasn’t aggressive enough in a lot of my turnovers,” the Lakers star said, via ESPN. “I was coming off a lot of screens, looking to pass, get guys involved, and I wasn’t aggressive enough.

NETS’ KYRIE IRVING SCREAMS AT BEN SIMMONS AFTER TEAMMATE’S TIMID DECISION

“That’s an easy fix for me. I’ll be much better on Friday with that. I’ve done it over and over the course of my career. That’s an easy fix. I’m not worried about that.”

Denver got 31 points and 13 rebounds from reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. He was one assist shy of a triple-double.

Los Angeles is one of three teams without a win. The Sacramento Kings are 0-3 and the Orlando Magic are 0-5. The Lakers will stay on the road for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.