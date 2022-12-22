LeBron James faces jeers for bizarre photo edit as Lakers lose to Kings

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Sacramento Kings on the road Wednesday 134-120.

Kings forward Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists in the win. Kevin Huerter had a team high 26 points, while Harrison Barnes added 20 points and eight rebounds.

James led the Lakers with 31 points and 11 assists. Thomas Bryant added 17 points and 10 rebounds. As the Lakers fell to 13-18 on the season, James faced ridicule for his Instagram post.

A seemingly innocuous photo showed James taking more shots before the Golden 1 Center opened. He captioned the photo, “The Man In The Arena” and credited the photo to one of the trainers he works with on a day-to-day basis.

However, a closer look at the photo showed that the “s” in Kings scratched out. The NBA superstar, who was dubbed “King James” before he even entered the league, seemed to be taking the nickname thing a bit too seriously and basketball fans took notice.

The Lakers have lost their last two games and currently sit in 13th in the Western Conference as the real meat of the season will begin on Christmas Day.

Since winning the championship in the bubble, Los Angeles has only made the playoffs once and lost in the first round. The Lakers did not make the playoffs last season and have the odds stacked against them to make the playoffs this season.

James is performing at a high level even in his 20th season. He’s averaging 27.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this year.