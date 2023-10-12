LeBron James gets backlash after speaking out on ‘tragic and unacceptable’ war in Israel

The war in Israel has grabbed the attention of everybody, including arguably the most popular athlete on planet Earth.

LeBron James posted a joint statement with Maverick Carter through SpringHill Company, their entertainment development and production company they founded in 2020.

In the statement that was posted on Instagram on Wednesday night, they described “the devastation in Israel” as “tragic and unacceptable.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism,” James and Carter said. “The SpringHill Company family extends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community. We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms. We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism.”

A number of people who commented on James’ post, though, reacted negatively to the sentiment.

“What about the kids on the Gaza strip that wear your jersey, play ball because of you and look up to you?” one use commented on the post. “Aren’t they not children being oppressed and murdered too?”

“Delete this pals,” another said.

“come on man don’t be one eyed about the situation,go do your research brother,” wrote one other.

A Los Angeles Lakers fan account, the team James plays for, even disagreed with the all-time points scorer.

“You may not be with Palestine but Allah will always be, we will not back down until we are finally free #FreePalestine,” the account wrote.

Carter and James played both basketball and football together at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and Carter has served as James’ business manager since 2006.

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA PRESIDENT RELEASES STRONG PRO-ISRAEL STATEMENT, BLASTS ‘ELITE ACADEMIA’

James has been outspoken on social issues in the past and is often credited with spearheading the postponement of NBA playoff games in the Disney bubble in 2020 shortly after the Jacob Blake police shooting.

Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israel last weekend and left scores dead.

At least 2,300 people have been killed in the war, including more than 1,200 people in Israel. Twenty-two of those have been confirmed to be Americans.