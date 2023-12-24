LeBron James invokes ‘viral plane lady’ to tout 40-point performance in Lakers win

LeBron James was feeling himself on Sunday after he scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-120 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers superstar posted a video of Tiffany Gomas, the woman known as the “viral plane lady” or “crazy plane lady,” in the midst of her famous rant from earlier this year. As she shouts, “this motherf—er back there is not real,” Gomas points to a photo of James in the plane aisle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Somebody come get her ASAP! She trying to blow my damn cover!” James wrote as the caption

James was 13-of-20 from the field with five 3-pointers in Saturday night’s win. He added seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. He scored 11 of his 40 in the final 4:29 of the game.

PISTONS TIE DEPRESSING NBA RECORD AS MASSIVE LOSING STREAK HITS 26 GAMES

“To know I can go out and still make game-winning plays, can affect the game in multiple ways and can still close out a game in the fourth quarter when our team needed when they started making a run is always a good feeling for sure,” James said.

The Lakers themselves shot 52.2% from the field. Anthony Davis added 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Rui Hachimura scored 21 points.

“Everyone was making shots and everybody was passing the ball,” James added. “We were trying to keep it on time, on target and not turn the ball over. That was the key to it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.