LeBron James makes history but suffers worst loss of his career

LeBron James made history on Monday night as he set the minutes played mark, combined regular season and postseason, but suffered one of the most lopsided defeats of his career.

James played in 30 minutes, scored 18 points and tallied five assists. The Lakers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, 138-94. James has now played 66,319 minutes over the entirety of his career, surpassing fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 66,297 minutes.

“King James” downplayed the milestone number in his postgame press conference.

“That doesn’t mean much to me,” he said.

James was clearly frustrated with the loss and said that “a lot” needed to change about the team’s performance in order to prevent another blowout like that on the road.

The 76ers hit 22 3-pointers in the win. The Lakers only hit seven. Philadelphia outscored Los Angeles 40-14 in the fourth quarter, even with Joel Embiid sitting on the bench.

“We got killed on the 3-point line,” he said. “They made shots. Give them credit.”

The Lakers fell to 10-8 with the loss and moved to 1-1 on their current road trip which started against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in a 121-115 win. Los Angeles heads to Detroit to play the Pistons on Wednesday and then wraps it up against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

