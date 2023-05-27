LeBron James played in postseason with torn tendon in foot that may require surgery: report

LeBron James was reportedly playing in the postseason with a torn tendon in his right foot that could require surgery.

If he undergoes surgery, James would need two months to recover.

However, The Athletic notes he’d be ready for training camp next season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 38-year-old injured his foot when his Los Angeles Lakers were 29-33 and out of the playoff race. James could be seen saying he “heard a pop.”

He missed 13 games. But in his absence and upon his return, the Lakers got hot, and they earned the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Lakers defeated the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, then took down the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

They were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

James averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest in the playoffs. He put up 27.8 points in the sweep against Denver, including a 40-spot in the final game of the Lakers’ season.

The NBA’s all-time scoring leader created a stir when he seemed to hint he was contemplating retiring.

CELTICS STARS SEND WARNING TO HEAT DESPITE FACING ELIMINATION IN GAME 4: ‘DON’T LET US WIN ONE TONIGHT’

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.

“I guess I’ll reflect on my career when I’m done, but I don’t know. The only thing I concern myself with is being available to my teammates, and I don’t like the fact that I didn’t play as many games as I would have liked because of injury. That’s the only thing I care about, is being available to my teammates.”

If he doesn’t retire, James will play in his 21st NBA season later this year.