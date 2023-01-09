LeBron James pushes back on claim his patience is ‘waning,’ not frustrated with the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made clear that his ultimate focus was on his teammates and not building the team’s roster for a push into the postseason.

James’ tweet came after a report from The Athletic that described the superstar player’s patience as “waning.”

“Hey Sam actually my patience isn’t waning,” he tweeted. “You make it sound like I’m frustrated when I’m really not. I told you over and over, my job is focused on the guys in the locker room, my job isn’t the roster. That’s the reality of that conversation. And I said what I said with the… upmost (sic) respect and calmness cause that’s the mood I’m in! Your welcome! 5 game winning streak.”

The report pondered what the Lakers’ moves will be ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The team has reportedly been reluctant to trade away first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

“Y’all know what the f— should be happening,” James told the outlet. “I don’t need to talk.”

James made clear in the interview he was focused on his teammates and that it wasn’t his job to tell the front office to make moves to get him some help.

The 18-time All-Star is averaging 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists at age 38. He scored 37 points as the Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 to extend their winning streak.

Los Angeles is 19-21 on the season.