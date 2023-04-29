LeBron James sends cryptic song lyrics on social media after knocking Grizzlies out of playoffs

LeBron James heard the doubters before taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, and he’s answering back.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and were underdogs to the No. 2 seed. But with the way the series went and how James played, one would think it was the other way around.

The Lakers knocked Memphis out with a dominant 125-85 Game 6 win at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night to win the series four games to two.

James marinated in the victory on Friday night, but on Saturday he took to social media to remind everyone that he is King James.

And he did so by tweeting out lyrics from one of the best rappers of all time.

The bars he tweeted are from JAY-Z’s “Trouble” from his 2006 album “Kingdom Come,” which also featured the hit single “Show Me What You Got.”

But he wasn’t done – on Instagram, he tweeted an infamous freestyle lyric from Mystikal.

“If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR,” he wrote.

Normally, James stays off social media during the playoffs. He has notified his followers in the past that “Zero Dark Thirty mode” has been “activated,” but apparently there was enough noise to send a message before the next round starts.

James, 38, heard trash talk from Dillon Brooks all series, with the Memphis guard welcoming the challenge before the series and calling James “old.” It’s possible that James is subtweeting the 27-year-old to put him in his place, or it could just be a shot at anyone who continues to doubt him. Perhaps it’s both.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a feat he accomplished in February, put up 22.2 points and grabbed 11.2 rebounds per contest. In the Game 4 victory, he scored 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, his first 20-20 game of his career.

James and the Lakers now await the winner of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings series – Game 7 is in Sacramento on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.