LeBron James shoves forearm into Aaron Gordon’s throat in altercation during Lakers-Nuggets game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon received technical fouls in the second quarter of their Game 4 Western Conference Finals matchup Monday night.

James was trying to get position in the lane when he was clipped in the face by Gordon. As he tried to post Gordon up, he tried to go underneath Gordon’s arm. Gordon clenched James’ arm instead and wouldn’t let go, leading to the brief brouhaha. James then put his left forearm up to Gordon’s throat.

The two would dance over to the sideline before Lakers and Nuggets teammates broke up the monotony.

NBA officials assessed the players double technical fouls. No free throws were issued, but another technical foul for either player would lead to their ejections. Hard-nosed basketball and the chippyness that comes with it is usually seen when the stakes are high.

With 4:01 remaining in the first half, James had 29 points. The Lakers are on the brink of being swept by the Nuggets – who are the best team in the Western Conference.

Denver has a commanding 3-0 series lead. Should the Lakers hold on, they will force Game 5 in Denver.

The Nuggets have never been to the NBA Finals.