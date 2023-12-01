LeBron James will miss Lakers game for Bronny’s USC debut if necessary: ‘Family over everything’

Family comes first for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, especially when it comes to his son making his college basketball debut.

Following a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, James made it clear that when Bronny James hits the floor for USC, he will be in attendance, whether his Lakers are playing or not.

“Looking forward to his first game,” James told reporters Thursday. “Whenever he’s cleared and whenever he’s ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we playing, then I’m going to have to catch them next game.”

“Family over everything, champs,” he said to his teammates. “I love y’all. I definitely got to see Bronny’s first college game. Whenever he’s ready to go.”

Bronny James was cleared for a “full return to basketball” on Thursday, roughly four months after suffering from a cardiac arrest during a workout.

A statement from a family spokesperson said he “will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after.”

“The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!” the statement concluded.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac event on July 24 while practicing months before his first college basketball season at USC was set to start. The incident took place where the Trojans play and practice, and he was released from the hospital three days after the medical emergency.

Doctors later revealed that the cardiac arrest was likely caused by a “congenital heart defect.“

“Just a proud moment,” James said of the news that his son had been cleared. “Big-time excitement from our family for Bronny. And for USC, as well. It’s something that he’s been working towards for the last 12 weeks. And for him to get the clearance for him to do what he loves to do and go back to being with his teammates and put on a uniform and things of that nature, it’s very gratifying for sure.”

USC is 5-2 to start the 2023-24 college basketball season.

