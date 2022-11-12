Lee Corso missing in action for third straight week: ‘Still recuperating’

Analyst Lee Corso has been a part of college football Saturdays since 1987.

Corso, famous for dressing as the mascot of the team he picks to win each week, was absent from ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday morning for the third consecutive week as the show appeared live in Austin, Texas, for a game between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas.

“College Gameday” host Rece Davis provided an update on Corso, who is reportedly dealing with a health issue.

“Lee Corso still recuperating. Hope that he’s continuing to recover and hope that he’ll be back with us really soon,” Davis said, according to On3.

Corso, who is 87 years old, missed the previous two editions of “College GameDay” when the show traveled to Jackson, Mississippi, and Athens, Georgia.

“Lee Corso is still recuperating, looking forward to getting him back,” Davis said last week in Athens. “I talked to LC this week, and I said to him, ‘What could we do for you?’ He said, ‘Go kill them on Saturday.’ I think we can do that with a game like this.”

Corso also missed two shows earlier in the season with an undisclosed health concern.

It’s the second time “College GameDay” has been in Austin, Texas, this season after visiting for the Week 2 game between the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The game between TCU and Texas has major implications for the College Football Playoff as the Horned Frogs look to remain undefeated.

A win for TCU secures a berth in the Big 12 title game, while a Texas win will bring the Longhorns one step closer in their quest for a Big 12 Championship game berth in Steve Sarkisian’s second year as head coach.

“We haven’t beaten a top-five team here at [Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium] since 1999, so it’s a great opportunity for us to hopefully prepare well and play well for our fans,” Sarkisian said, according to ESPN. “I’m looking forward to an electric and a great intimidating environment.”

The kickoff between TCU and Texas is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.