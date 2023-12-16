Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale says he is cancer-free: ‘Santa Claus came early’

Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale got the best gift he could have asked for this holiday season.

The 84-year-old announced on X, formerly Twitter, he is cancer-free.

“Santa Claus came early for me & my family,” he posted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Just was on the phone with Dr Rick Brown ( my oncologist ) Dr Ken Meredith ( bloodwork ) They gave me super news that the PET SCAN was clean (NO CANCER ) & my bloodwork was all very good .

Vitale shared an update in October, speaking for the first time in seven months, publicly or privately, due to his vocal cord cancer.

At the time, one of Vitale’s doctors said he saw “no evidence of the cancer whatsoever.”

Vitale had planned to get back in the booth Nov. 28 given his positive prognosis, but doctors advised him to take a longer break.

He said in November the cancer was gone, but “the impact of the treatments has taken its toll on my voice and requires more healing.”

AUBURN’S BRUCE PEARL SAYS EMBATTLED UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS FALSELY BELIEVE PALESTINIANS ARE OPPRESSED

It was his third cancer battle since 2021.

Last year, Vitale underwent surgery for his ongoing battle with dysplasia in his vocal cords. The February 2022 procedure temporarily brought his broadcasting duties to a halt.

Vitale is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. He has called games at ESPN more than four decades.

Before broadcasting, he coached in the 1970s when he became an assistant at Rutgers. He later coached at Detroit Mercy before he was named the head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

It’s unknown when Vitale will return to the booth, but it seems like it will be sooner rather than later.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.