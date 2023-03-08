Legendary college basketball coach Jim Boeheim retires

Jim Boeheim’s illustrious career has come to an end.

The legendary head coach is calling it a career after 47 years as Syracuse’s head coach.

Boeheim won a National Championship in 2003, made 35 trips to the NCAA Tournament, and appeared in five Final Fours.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today,” says Chancellor Kent Syverud. “Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be ‘Forever Orange.'”

Associate head coach Adrian Autry has been named the new head coach.

Boeheim went 1,015–440 as a head coach, only coaching his alma mater through his entire career.