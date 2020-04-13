57-year-old Dale A. Doak, Lewes, DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

Delaware State Police are searching for a Lewes man wanted on felony assault charges.

57-year-old Dale A. Doak is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred early Sunday morning following an argument with his girlfriend at their house in Lewes.

Police say Doak physically assaulted the victim and took her cellphone to prevent her from calling 911. Doak then reportedly fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene, according to police.

Doak is wanted on charges of Assault Second Degree (felony) and Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications.

Anyone with information regarding Doak’s whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.