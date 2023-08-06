Liberty football player Tajh Boyd dead at 19

Liberty University announced Sunday that football player Tajh Boyd has died. The offensive lineman was 19.

Flames football coach Jamey Chadwell and athletics director Ian McCaw made the announcement in a letter to the university community. It was posted on the athletics website.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd. Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come,” the letter reads.

“When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.”

Chadwell and McCaw sent their condolences to the Liberty community.

A cause of death was not revealed.

Conference USA, where Liberty will play starting this season, released a statement as well.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @LibertyFootball student-athlete Tajh Boyd,” the conference said. “Our thoughts are with the Boyd family and Flames nation during this difficult time.”

Boyd, a freshman, played high school football at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was a three-star-rated prospect who committed to Liberty over Maryland and Pittsburgh.

He helped his school win two state championships.