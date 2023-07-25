Life sentence for South Dakota man who fatally shot 3 people, including 5-year-old girl

A South Dakota man who killed three people and wounded two others, including a 5-year-old girl, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge on Monday sentenced 43-year-old Francis Lange to three consecutive terms of life in prison without parole, KELO-TV reported.

In May, Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Lange admitted in court that he went into a home in the small town of Scotland, South Dakota, on Nov. 9, 2021, and shot everyone inside.

Those killed included Lange’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, along with her father, Librado Monclova, and Diane Akins. The 5-year-old girl and another adult were shot but survived.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has said that Lange will receive mental health evaluation and treatment.

Psychiatrist Josette Lindahl testified prior to the guilty plea that she met three times with Lange and diagnosed him with schizoaffective disorder. She added that alcohol and other substances made his symptoms worse.