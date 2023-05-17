Limo company operator convicted of manslaughter in New York crash that left 20 people dead

The operator of a limousine company in New York was convicted of manslaughter on Wednesday in relation to a 2018 crash that left 20 people dead in a rural portion of the state.

The decision was reached by a jury in Albany, New York, on Wednesday during their second day of deliberations. Nauman Hussain was convicted of 20 counts of manslaughter.

He could face up to 15 years in prison.

Hussain ran Prestige Limousine at the time of the crash. A sentencing hearing will take place on May 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.