Lincoln Man Arrested in Lewes on Firearm Charges After Fleeing Police

A 23-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested on several firearm charges and resisting arrest after police stopped him in his vehicle on Route One just south of Dartmouth Road. In the events leading up to the arrest, Lewes Police say an investigation of a previous shooting incident at Jefferson Apartments was continuing, and that they were closely monitoring activity at the complex. On September 15th at around 8:30 p.m., Lewes Police officers stopped him for motor vehicle violation. Police say Jefferson Ramirez-Rodriquez fled into a wooded area. The wooded area was quickly surrounded as officers established a perimeter. A helicopter was requested, and the Aviation Unit of the Maryland State Police responded. With the use of nighttime heat seeking technology, Rodriquez was soon located and taken into custody. Officers were able to locate a Glock semi-automatic handgun and 2 loaded magazines. Rodriquez is at Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $30,500 bail.

Additional Information from the Lewes Police Department:

Ramirez-Rodriquez was subsequently arrested and charged with Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Resisting Arrest.