Lionel Messi autographs jersey after fan spots Inter Miami star sitting at traffic light

Lionel Messi took Major League Soccer by storm last year when he decided to join Inter Miami.

Games quickly sold out, and Messi’s Inter Miami jerseys flew off the shelves as fans jumped at the opportunity to see one of the greatest players in the world play in the U.S.

On Thursday, Messi was in his car at a traffic light when a fan recognized the soccer star. The fan asked Messi for an autograph.

Despite sitting in traffic, Messi apparently signaled that he would be happy to give the fan an autograph. The fan then tossed an Argentina national team jersey toward Messi’s passenger side window for the World Cup champion to sign.

Messi busted out a sharpie and signed the jersey as car horns honked. The legend then gave the jersey back to the fan and drove away.

Messi’s contract with Inter Miami pays him an estimated $50-$60 million each year, according to numerous reports.

The package includes a signing bonus and equity in the team.

The 2024 MLS season is scheduled to begin in February, giving Messi his first opportunity to play a full season at the highest level of professional soccer in the U.S. He only participated in a portion of the MLS season last year.