Lions’ CJ Gardner-Johnson defends teammate over ‘dirty hit’ allegations after Rams player injured, blames QB

Detroit Lions cornerback Kerby Joseph drew some ire from NFL fans on Sunday night when he hit Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee low late in their playoff game.

The play occurred in the fourth quarter. Higbee was coming across the middle trying to catch a pass from Mathew Stafford. Higbee could not complete the catch, and as Joseph was coming over to potentially level a big hit on him, the defensive back went low and upended the receiver.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joseph hit Higbee directly in the legs. The Rams reportedly feared he had torn his ACL on the play.

Joseph’s teammate, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, pushed back on criticism after the team eked out a 24-23 win.

“If anybody on the Rams feels like it was dirty, well tell his quarterback don’t put the ball in a place where he can get his player hurt,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters, via TMZ Sports.

Gardner-Johnson pointed to what Tom Brady wrote on Instagram last month, when he defended Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee after he was suspended for a hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

COWBOYS’ JERRY JONES IN SHOCK OVER PLAYOFF LOSS TO PACKERS: ‘THIS IS BEYOND MY COMPREHENSION’

“Nobody likes seeing players get hurt. But hard hits happen. QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits,” Brady wrote in the comments on an Instagram post. “Coaches need to coach better, QBs needs to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places and defenders should aim for the right hitting areas.”

Joseph wrote on X he was not trying to hurt Higbee.

“ALL SERIOUSNESS…. THIS GAME WE PLAY IS VERY DANGEROUS…. I’m praying for bro and his family I don’t have no intention to hurt no body and or harm their career I been a mf dog since I came out my mama womb and nun of y’all on here gone take that away from me,” he wrote.

Detroit will take on the winner between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.