Lions’ CJ Gardner-Johnson taunts Bucs’ Baker Mayfield after interception during NFC divisional game

The mind games are already at work in Ford Field on Sunday following Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s interception on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In the first quarter, Mayfield tried firing a ball to his top target, Mike Evans, but the ball went off the veteran receiver’s hands and the tip drill ensued with the Lions defenders behind him.

Gardner-Johnson ended up hauling in the tipped ball and started running it back, looking for better field position for the Lions’ offense. As he went out of bounds, though, he saw Mayfield right there next to him.

So, Gardner-Johnson decided to flip the ball back to Mayfield and looked to say something before heading back to his sideline.

Mayfield, frustrated with what just ensued, made a face as he walked to his bench.

Now, there’s some backstory here, as Gardner-Johnson and Mayfield have been going back and forth during the week leading up to this NFC Divisional matchup.

Gardner-Johnson took a subtle shot at Mayfield, while talking about the Buccaneers’ offense.

“This group probably is one of the better groups we done faced all year, besides that Tampa group,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “If you give that Tampa group a good quarterback, that’s a great group.”

Mayfield fired back at Gardner-Johnson, pointing out an inaccuracy in the players on the Bucs’ offense.

“I don’t think he’s really watched film because he mentioned Russell Gage,” Mayfield explained, via ESPN. “We love Russell but Russell hasn’t played a snap all year for us.”

There was also the fact that Mayfield just dissected the Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning NFC champions, at home last week in their 32-9 win that got the Bucs to this position on Sunday.

But he didn’t mention that. Instead, Mayfield took the high road.

“He must be going off of preseason stuff that the media was talking about,” Mayfield said. “I’m excited to see him. I think he’s a really good player. He has been for a while. He’s been an impactful guy on every team he’s been on. So, he’s a good player, but yeah… just got to do a little bit more film study.”

The high road means nothing, though, if you can’t back up your play. Gardner-Johnson has the upper hand after picking off Mayfield, who will need to respond if he wishes to see the Bucs upset another team this postseason.