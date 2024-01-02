Lions’ Dan Campbell admits trying to confuse Cowboys defense before controversial penalty

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a chance to simmer down on Monday following the team’s controversial Week 17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Lions’ go-ahead 2-point conversion was negated by an ineligible receiver penalty. Taylor Decker was thought to have reported as eligible to an official, but Dan Skipper was deemed to have been the one to report in. Decker caught the pass that would have put the team up, but it was thwarted.

Campbell, along with the rest of the NFL world, was heated over the play. On Monday, he would explain what the Lions were trying to do when they had a few offensive lineman talking to an official before the play started. It was all about smoke and mirrors.

“It’s about eligibility. That’s what it’s about. And it has nothing to do with the ref. The ref knows. He knows. Because 68 reported,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s for the defense, so that they see three different people. And you’re just hoping they happen to not hear that it’s 70. That’s all.”

Campbell said in the postgame press conference and in his media availability he told the officials of the scenario. Head referee Brad Allen did not attend the meeting Campbell had, Pro Football Talk reported.

Campbell added that he had “controlled fury” and was going to use the loss as motivation.

“I don’t go the other way and the team won’t either. We are on a mission and we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves and wallow in everything,” he said, via NFL.com. “We had plays to make and we didn’t make them. It’s a tight game, a good opponent, playoff-type atmosphere and you have to make that one extra play, and we didn’t.

“So, we will use this as fuel. I got pure octane right now. I woke up and I’m ready. So, we’re moving forward.”

